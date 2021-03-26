Global Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market in India – Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Surge Protective Devices are designed to protect against transient surge conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surge Protection Device (SPD) in India, including the following market information:

India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market 2019 (%)

The global Surge Protection Device (SPD) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Surge Protection Device (SPD) market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Surge Protection Device (SPD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Surge Protection Device (SPD) production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Power Type SPD

Signal Type SPD

Others

India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Communication

Electric Power

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Wind

PV

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sichuan Zhongguang

OBO Bettermann

DEHN

Guangxi Dikai

Shenzhen Hpxin

Chengdu Pedaro

Phoenix Contact

Chengdu Leian

Citel

Shanghai ASP

ABB Furse

Beijing Arrow

Schneider Electric

Guangdong Xierli/Repsun

Zhejiang Leitai

Changsha LKX

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Overall Market Size

2.1 India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surge Protection Device (SPD) Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Surge Protection Device (SPD) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Power Type SPD

4.1.3 Signal Type SPD

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Communication

5.1.4 Electric Power

5.1.5 Transportation

5.1.6 Oil and Gas

5.1.7 Wind

5.1.8 PV

5.1.9 Others

5.2 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Surge Protection Device (SPD) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued

