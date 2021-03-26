Global Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market in Japan – Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Surge Protective Devices are designed to protect against transient surge conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surge Protection Device (SPD) in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market 2019 (%)

The global Surge Protection Device (SPD) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Surge Protection Device (SPD) market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Surge Protection Device (SPD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Surge Protection Device (SPD) production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Power Type SPD

Signal Type SPD

Others

Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Communication

Electric Power

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Wind

PV

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sichuan Zhongguang

OBO Bettermann

DEHN

Guangxi Dikai

Shenzhen Hpxin

Chengdu Pedaro

Phoenix Contact

Chengdu Leian

Citel

Shanghai ASP

ABB Furse

Beijing Arrow

Schneider Electric

Guangdong Xierli/Repsun

Zhejiang Leitai

Changsha LKX

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surge Protection Device (SPD) Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Surge Protection Device (SPD) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Power Type SPD

4.1.3 Signal Type SPD

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Communication

5.1.4 Electric Power

5.1.5 Transportation

5.1.6 Oil and Gas

5.1.7 Wind

5.1.8 PV

5.1.9 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Surge Protection Device (SPD) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sichuan Zhongguang

6.1.1 Sichuan Zhongguang Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sichuan Zhongguang Business Overview

6.1.3 Sichuan Zhongguang Surge Protection Device (SPD) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sichuan Zhongguang Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sichuan Zhongguang Key News

6.2 OBO Bettermann

6.2.1 OBO Bettermann Corporate Summary

6.2.2 OBO Bettermann Business Overview

6.2.3 OBO Bettermann Surge Protection Device (SPD) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 OBO Bettermann Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 OBO Bettermann Key News

6.3 DEHN

6.3.1 DEHN Corporate Summary

6.3.2 DEHN Business Overview

6.3.3 DEHN Surge Protection Device (SPD) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 DEHN Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 DEHN Key News

6.4 Guangxi Dikai

6.4.1 Guangxi Dikai Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Guangxi Dikai Business Overview

6.4.3 Guangxi Dikai Surge Protection Device (SPD) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Guangxi Dikai Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Guangxi Dikai Key News

6.5 Shenzhen Hpxin

6.5.1 Shenzhen Hpxin Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Shenzhen Hpxin Business Overview

6.5.3 Shenzhen Hpxin Surge Protection Device (SPD) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Shenzhen Hpxin Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Shenzhen Hpxin Key News

6.6 Chengdu Pedaro

6.6.1 Chengdu Pedaro Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Chengdu Pedaro B

….continued

