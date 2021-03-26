COVID-19 Impact on Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market Show at 13.2% CAGR to 2026 | Mint, Mvelopes, BankTree Software

Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Personal finance software and apps can help you master the basics, become more efficient at managing your money, and even help you discover ways to meet your long-term financial goals.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Personal Financial Management Tools will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Personal Financial Management Tools market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1616.7 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Personal Financial Management Tools market will register a 13.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2652.2 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Mint, Mvelopes, BankTree Software, You Need a Budget (YNAB), FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital, Quicken, Tiller Money, Yodlee, TurboTax

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Financial Management Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Browser-based

Mobile apps

Browser-based financial tools account for about 60 percent of the market.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Budgeting

Investment Management

Debt Reduction

Credit Monitoring

Taxation

Other

Budgeting and investment management applications took about 65% market share.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PERSONAL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT TOOLS market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PERSONAL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT TOOLS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PERSONAL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT TOOLS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PERSONAL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT TOOLS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of PERSONAL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT TOOLS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

