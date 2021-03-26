Inflight Shopping Market 2021-2027 Forecasts Research Report: AirAsia Group, airfree, AVA Merchandising, Finnair, Inmarsat Global Limited

The Inflight Shopping Market report outlines the evolution of Inflight Shopping industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2027. Inflight Shopping Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Inflight Shopping industry through 2021-2027, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users.

Presently, consumers across the world prefer to shop last minute and, in combination with a strong inflight Wi-Fi product, presents an opportunity to airlines across the globe. Inflight shopping offers a unique and exciting opportunity for airlines to get on-board. The on-board retail accelerates airline revenue and also surge customer satisfaction levels. The passengers perceive shopping as an enjoyable activity, which makes it a positive spending category.

Leading Inflight Shopping market Players:

AirAsia Group, airfree, AVA Merchandising, Finnair, Inmarsat Global Limited, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, SKYdeals, The Emirates Group

Market Dynamics:

The growing demand for next-generation aircraft and increasing Internet-based platforms drives the growth of the inflight shopping market. However, the improper inventory management and unavailability of products may restrain the development of the inflight shopping market. Furthermore, the rising preference for online shopping by passengers is anticipated to witness massive demand

Market Scope:

The “Global Inflight Shopping Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the inflight shopping market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of inflight shopping market with detailed market segmentation aircraft class, service type, and shopping type, and geography. The global inflight shopping market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading inflight shopping market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the inflight shopping market.

Market Segmentation:

The global inflight shopping market is segmented on the basis of aircraft class, service type, and shopping type. On the basis of aircraft class, the market is segmented as first class, business class, premium economy class, and economy class. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as full service and low cost. On the basis of shopping type, the market is segmented as travel essentials, accessories, beauty and care, and others.

