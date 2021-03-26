Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market by Growing Technology Trends with Business Opportunities 2027 – Avidyne Corporation, Aspen Avionics, Inc., Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.

The automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market was valued at US$ 815.92 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3020.20 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is a surveillance technique that does not require any external stimulus. Aircraft use the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) technique to broadcast information about their position and identity, along with other information obtained from onboard systems, such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). ADS-B exhibits features such as high performance, environmental sustainability, increased capacity, global interoperability, and improved safety. Additionally, ADS-B surveillance infrastructure is cheaper than primary radar technology.

Leading Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market Players:

Avidyne Corporation, Aspen Avionics, Inc., Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, FreeFlight Systems, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IndraSistemas, S.A., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Trig Avionics Limited, Thales Group

By Type

On-board

Ground Stations

By Application

Terminal Manoeuvring Airspace

Airborne Surveillance

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected the world. Until the outbreak, the aerospace industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production, despite huge backlogs from the aircraft manufacturers; the global industry witnessed a significant rise in the number of passenger counts, an increase in aircraft procurement (both commercial and military). Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the demand for aircraft globally, which resulted in significantly lower volumes of orders among the aircraft manufacturers. The decline in production volumes adversely affected the businesses of various component manufacturers and associated technologies, including automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast products. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire commercial aviation industry came to halt, with the availability of minimal resources. The measures taken by governments and airline companies to temporarily shut down their businesses have severely affected the entire aviation aftermarket, thereby adversely impacting the procurement of new ADS-B components. This factor has also reduced the demand for ADS-B component.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

