Saudi Arabia Manpower Outsourcing Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027

Retail in Saudi Arabia is one of the emerging sectors, owing to the significant demand growth of hypermarkets and supermarkets apart from the local retailers. The key factors influencing the retail sector in Saudi Arabia are rising population, infrastructure/ real estate growth and consistently increasing purchasing power of consumers. Saudi Arabia retail sector constitutes approx. 70% of the overall retail sector in GCC Countries.

The food & grocery segment in the retail sector accounted for the largest shares in Saudi Arabia. The modern retail outlets or hypermarkets and supermarkets accounts for approx. 35% of the Saudi retail sector and the count for the same is approx. 1,225 in the current scenario. The retail and wholesale sectors in Saudi Arabia are currently are heavily captured by the expatriates or foreign nationals.

E-commerce Sector and Entertainment Sector to Accentuate Manpower Outsourcing Industry

The Saudi government is investing substantially in the retail industry and is aiming to create 1.2 million jobs in the sector. The interest in catalyzing retail industry is anticipated to facilitate manpower outsourcing companies to generate substantial revenue. This is attributed to the fact that the retail sector demands a huge number of employees from various verticals, and the trend of manpower outsourcing is expected to soar in the coming years in the region. Another sector which is growing slowly in the current scenario, and has the potential to attract customers in the coming years is the e-commerce industry. In the recent past, the e-commerce industry has flourished significantly in the developed countries and developing nations including some of the GCC countries. The increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones have led the Saudi youths to opt for online retail in the recent market status, and the trend is expected to rise in the future.

Type Insights

Saudi Arabia manpower outsourcing market is categorized on basis of different type of job opportunities as technical staffs, sales & marketing, office / admin staffs, and others. The others segment includes teachers and training development individuals, and nurses and medical staffs. The technical staffs segment dominated the type segment owing to the significant demand for the technical professionals across industries.

Industry Insights

The Saudi Arabia manpower outsourcing market is segmented on basis of different industries namely; manufacturing, retail, ITES & Telecom, food & beverage, BFSI, hospitality and others. The others segment constitutes of educational institutes, medical & healthcare, and entertainment industries. The Saudi Arabia manpower outsourcing market based on industry was led by manufacturing segment.

