COVID-19 Impact on Global Core Financial Management Applications Market Forecast Showing 9.4% CAGR to 2026: SAP, Oracle, Insightsoftware, Microsoft

Global Core Financial Management Applications Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Core financial management applications are core Financial Management Suites (FMS) as applications that addressing core functional areas of general ledger (GL), accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), fixed assets (FA), and project accounting, project costing and project billing.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Core Financial Management Applications will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Core Financial Management Applications market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 4552.5 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Core Financial Management Applications market will register a 9.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6530.7 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SAP, Oracle, Insightsoftware, Microsoft, Infor, Deltek, Totvs, Unit4, TechnologyOne, Talentia Sofrware, Workday, Sage Intacct, Ramco Systems, FinnanciaForce, Acumatica

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Core Financial Management Applications market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

Web Based

Cloud-based computing accounted for about 54.39% of the comparison.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Core financial management applications have wide range of applications, such as large enterprises (above 300 employees) and SMEs, etc. And large enterprises were the most widely used area which took up about 80.6% of the global total in 2018

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CORE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATIONS market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of CORE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATIONS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CORE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATIONS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CORE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATIONS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of CORE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATIONS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Core Financial Management Applications by Players

4 Core Financial Management Applications by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Core Financial Management Applications Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SAP

11.1.1 SAP Company Information

11.1.2 SAP Core Financial Management Applications Product Offered

11.1.3 SAP Core Financial Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 SAP Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SAP Latest Developments

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Oracle Company Information

11.2.2 Oracle Core Financial Management Applications Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Core Financial Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Oracle Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle Latest Developments

11.3 Insightsoftware

11.3.1 Insightsoftware Company Information

11.3.2 Insightsoftware Core Financial Management Applications Product Offered

11.3.3 Insightsoftware Core Financial Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Insightsoftware Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Insightsoftware Latest Developments

11.4 Microsoft

