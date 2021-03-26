Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market 2019. The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market report is segmented by

Some of the major players operating in the Global Image Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market are as follows:

• BrainLAB AG

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi Medical Systems America

• Integra Radionics, Inc.

• Medtronic, Inc.

• DePuy, Inc.

• Philips Medical Systems, Inc.

• PRAXIM Medivision SA

• Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

• Smith & Nephew PLC

• Stryker Corporation

• Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

• Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

• Claron Technology, Inc.

• Scopis Medical

• MAKO Surgical Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical

• Terumo Medical Corporation

• Venture Medical ReQuip

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Global Image Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

Research report categorizes the Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market based on product, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, By Product:

• MRI Guided Robot

• X-Ray Computed Tomography Guided Robot

• X-Ray Mammography Guided Robot

• Optical Imaging Guided Robot

• Ultrasound Imaging Guided Robot

Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, by Application:

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in neurosurgery

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in cardiovascular cranial

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in otolaryngology

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in orthopaedic procedures

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in spine surgery

Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Research Centers

• Others

Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of The North America Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market

• Breakdown of The Europe Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market

• Breakdown of The Asia Pacific Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market

• Breakdown of The Middle East & Africa Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market

• Breakdown of The Latin America Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market

By region, Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

