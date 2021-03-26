Internet of Things (IoT) Market Witness a Growth of 25.68% from 2021-2026 and reach USD 1,319.08 Billion by 2026

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Payment Security Internet of Things (IoT) Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

According to Market Research, the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size was valued at USD 212.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 25.68% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 1,319.08 Billion by 2026.

The latest survey on Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with a 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and trend in the Internet of Things (IoT) Market. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026. The report aims to present the analysis of Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

What is the Internet of Things (IoT) Market?

The Internet of Things (IoT) can be defined as an arrangement of interconnected and well-organized computing devices, objects, mechanical & digital machines, animals or people that are given with distinctive identifiers/codes with an ability to allocate data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. The scope of IoT has seen a drastic upliftment in the global Internet of Things market with a wide range of applications.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Outlook

In the report, the Internet of Things market Research outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The growing use of third-party platforms and increment in the digital transformation are the two main factors which account as the drivers for the global IoT market. Apart from this, cybersecurity risks and privacy concerns could affect the market growth rate. According to our sources, the number of IoT-connected devices was estimated at 18 billion units in 2016. This suggests that with growing advancement the number will increase significantly.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. This can be of great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Competitive Landscape

The “Internet of Things (IoT) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Software Solution

• Data Management

• Remote Monitoring

• Network Bandwidth Management

• Real-Time Streaming Analytics

• Security

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Platform

• Application Management

• Network Management

• Device Management

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Application

• Smart Retail

• Connected Health

• Smart Mobility and Transportation

• Building and Home Automation

• Smart Manufacturing

• Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Geographic Scope

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Brazil

• Rest of the World

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post sales analyst support

