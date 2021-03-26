STATCOM Market Growth, Status and Outlook Research Report 2021 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Payment Security STATCOM Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

STATCOM or static synchronous compensator can be also described as a power electronic device which uses force commutated devices like GTO, IGBT etc. to control the reactive power flow via a power network. The most common use of STATCOM is for voltage steadiness. A STATCOM is a voltage source converter (VSC) based device, with the voltage source behind a reactor. STATCOM tends to increase the stability of power network.

The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global STATCOM Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global STATCOM Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing demands for continuous advancements in Electronics, and Automation & Robotics and increasing inclination towards renewable energy generation is expected to fuel the market for STATCOM. Apart from this, huge cost of capital could hamper the growth of the overall growth rate.

Global STATCOM Market Competitive Landscape

The “STATCOM Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), General Electric India Ltd., Ingeteam, Inc., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, NR Electric Co., Ltd., S&C Electric Company, ABB India Limited, Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Crompton Greaves Limited, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Statcom Solutions, Signotron India Pvt. Ltd., and Power One Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global STATCOM Market, By Product Type

>>Low voltage STATCOM (less than 20Mvar)

>>Medium voltage STATCOM (20 – 100 Mvar)

>>High voltage STATCOM (greater than 100 Mvar)

Global STATCOM Market, By End Use

>>Power Distribution

>>Mining

>>Offshore Oil and Gas

>>Steel Manufacturing

>>Automobile Manufacturing

>>Power Transmission

Global STATCOM Market Geographic Scope

>>North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

>>Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

>>Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

>>Latin America

o Brazil

>>Rest of the World

