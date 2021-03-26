Discrete Graphics Card Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027| Nvidia, AMD, ATI

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Discrete Graphics Card Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Discrete Graphics Card market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Discrete Graphics Card market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Discrete Graphics Card market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Discrete Graphics Card Market Research Report: Nvidia, AMD, ATI, Leadtek

Global Discrete Graphics Card Market by Type: Gaming Graphics-card, Professional Graphics-card

Global Discrete Graphics Card Market by Application: Business, Internet Cafes, Personal

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Discrete Graphics Card market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Discrete Graphics Card market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Discrete Graphics Card market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Discrete Graphics Card report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Discrete Graphics Card market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Discrete Graphics Card market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Discrete Graphics Card market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Discrete Graphics Card report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Discrete Graphics Card Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Gaming Graphics-card

1.2.3 Professional Graphics-card

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Business

1.3.3 Internet Cafes

1.3.4 Personal

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Discrete Graphics Card Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Discrete Graphics Card Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Discrete Graphics Card Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Discrete Graphics Card Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Discrete Graphics Card Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Discrete Graphics Card Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Discrete Graphics Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Discrete Graphics Card Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Discrete Graphics Card Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Discrete Graphics Card Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Discrete Graphics Card Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Discrete Graphics Card Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Discrete Graphics Card Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Discrete Graphics Card Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Graphics Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Graphics Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nvidia

11.1.1 Nvidia Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nvidia Overview

11.1.3 Nvidia Discrete Graphics Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Nvidia Discrete Graphics Card Product Description

11.1.5 Nvidia Recent Developments

11.2 AMD

11.2.1 AMD Corporation Information

11.2.2 AMD Overview

11.2.3 AMD Discrete Graphics Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 AMD Discrete Graphics Card Product Description

11.2.5 AMD Recent Developments

11.3 ATI

11.3.1 ATI Corporation Information

11.3.2 ATI Overview

11.3.3 ATI Discrete Graphics Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 ATI Discrete Graphics Card Product Description

11.3.5 ATI Recent Developments

11.4 Leadtek

11.4.1 Leadtek Corporation Information

11.4.2 Leadtek Overview

11.4.3 Leadtek Discrete Graphics Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Leadtek Discrete Graphics Card Product Description

11.4.5 Leadtek Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Discrete Graphics Card Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Discrete Graphics Card Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Discrete Graphics Card Production Mode & Process

12.4 Discrete Graphics Card Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Discrete Graphics Card Sales Channels

12.4.2 Discrete Graphics Card Distributors

12.5 Discrete Graphics Card Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Discrete Graphics Card Industry Trends

13.2 Discrete Graphics Card Market Drivers

13.3 Discrete Graphics Card Market Challenges

13.4 Discrete Graphics Card Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Discrete Graphics Card Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

