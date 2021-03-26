Butane Lighter Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027| BIC, Tokai, Flamagas

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Butane Lighter Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Butane Lighter market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Butane Lighter market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Butane Lighter market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Butane Lighter Market Research Report: BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai, Baide International, Ningbo Shunhong, Shaodong Maosheng, Zhuoye Lighter, Benxi Fenghe Lighter, Wansfa, Hefeng Industry, Shaodong Huanxing, Shaodong Lianhua

Global Butane Lighter Market by Type: Flint Lighters, Electronic Lighters, Others

Global Butane Lighter Market by Application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers, Directly Sales

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Butane Lighter market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Butane Lighter market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Butane Lighter market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Butane Lighter report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Butane Lighter market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Butane Lighter market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Butane Lighter market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Butane Lighter report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Butane Lighter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Butane Lighter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flint Lighters

1.2.3 Electronic Lighters

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Butane Lighter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Specialist Retailers

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.3.6 Directly Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Butane Lighter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Butane Lighter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Butane Lighter Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Butane Lighter Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Butane Lighter Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Butane Lighter Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Butane Lighter Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Butane Lighter Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Butane Lighter Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Butane Lighter Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Butane Lighter Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Butane Lighter Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Butane Lighter Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Butane Lighter Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Butane Lighter Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Butane Lighter Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Butane Lighter Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Butane Lighter Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Butane Lighter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Butane Lighter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Butane Lighter Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Butane Lighter Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Butane Lighter Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Butane Lighter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Butane Lighter Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Butane Lighter Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Butane Lighter Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Butane Lighter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Butane Lighter Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Butane Lighter Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Butane Lighter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Butane Lighter Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Butane Lighter Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Butane Lighter Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Butane Lighter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Butane Lighter Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Butane Lighter Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Butane Lighter Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Butane Lighter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Butane Lighter Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Butane Lighter Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Butane Lighter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Butane Lighter Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Butane Lighter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Butane Lighter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Butane Lighter Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Butane Lighter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Butane Lighter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Butane Lighter Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Butane Lighter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Butane Lighter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Butane Lighter Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Butane Lighter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Butane Lighter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Butane Lighter Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Butane Lighter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Butane Lighter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Butane Lighter Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Butane Lighter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Butane Lighter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Butane Lighter Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Butane Lighter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Butane Lighter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Butane Lighter Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Butane Lighter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Butane Lighter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Butane Lighter Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Butane Lighter Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Butane Lighter Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Butane Lighter Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Butane Lighter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Butane Lighter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Butane Lighter Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Butane Lighter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Butane Lighter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Butane Lighter Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Butane Lighter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Butane Lighter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Butane Lighter Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Butane Lighter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Butane Lighter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Butane Lighter Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Butane Lighter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Butane Lighter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Butane Lighter Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Butane Lighter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Butane Lighter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BIC

11.1.1 BIC Corporation Information

11.1.2 BIC Overview

11.1.3 BIC Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BIC Butane Lighter Product Description

11.1.5 BIC Recent Developments

11.2 Tokai

11.2.1 Tokai Corporation Information

11.2.2 Tokai Overview

11.2.3 Tokai Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Tokai Butane Lighter Product Description

11.2.5 Tokai Recent Developments

11.3 Flamagas

11.3.1 Flamagas Corporation Information

11.3.2 Flamagas Overview

11.3.3 Flamagas Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Flamagas Butane Lighter Product Description

11.3.5 Flamagas Recent Developments

11.4 Swedish Match

11.4.1 Swedish Match Corporation Information

11.4.2 Swedish Match Overview

11.4.3 Swedish Match Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Swedish Match Butane Lighter Product Description

11.4.5 Swedish Match Recent Developments

11.5 NingBo Xinhai

11.5.1 NingBo Xinhai Corporation Information

11.5.2 NingBo Xinhai Overview

11.5.3 NingBo Xinhai Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 NingBo Xinhai Butane Lighter Product Description

11.5.5 NingBo Xinhai Recent Developments

11.6 Baide International

11.6.1 Baide International Corporation Information

11.6.2 Baide International Overview

11.6.3 Baide International Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Baide International Butane Lighter Product Description

11.6.5 Baide International Recent Developments

11.7 Ningbo Shunhong

11.7.1 Ningbo Shunhong Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ningbo Shunhong Overview

11.7.3 Ningbo Shunhong Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Ningbo Shunhong Butane Lighter Product Description

11.7.5 Ningbo Shunhong Recent Developments

11.8 Shaodong Maosheng

11.8.1 Shaodong Maosheng Corporation Information

11.8.2 Shaodong Maosheng Overview

11.8.3 Shaodong Maosheng Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Shaodong Maosheng Butane Lighter Product Description

11.8.5 Shaodong Maosheng Recent Developments

11.9 Zhuoye Lighter

11.9.1 Zhuoye Lighter Corporation Information

11.9.2 Zhuoye Lighter Overview

11.9.3 Zhuoye Lighter Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Zhuoye Lighter Butane Lighter Product Description

11.9.5 Zhuoye Lighter Recent Developments

11.10 Benxi Fenghe Lighter

11.10.1 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Corporation Information

11.10.2 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Overview

11.10.3 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Butane Lighter Product Description

11.10.5 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Recent Developments

11.11 Wansfa

11.11.1 Wansfa Corporation Information

11.11.2 Wansfa Overview

11.11.3 Wansfa Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Wansfa Butane Lighter Product Description

11.11.5 Wansfa Recent Developments

11.12 Hefeng Industry

11.12.1 Hefeng Industry Corporation Information

11.12.2 Hefeng Industry Overview

11.12.3 Hefeng Industry Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Hefeng Industry Butane Lighter Product Description

11.12.5 Hefeng Industry Recent Developments

11.13 Shaodong Huanxing

11.13.1 Shaodong Huanxing Corporation Information

11.13.2 Shaodong Huanxing Overview

11.13.3 Shaodong Huanxing Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Shaodong Huanxing Butane Lighter Product Description

11.13.5 Shaodong Huanxing Recent Developments

11.14 Shaodong Lianhua

11.14.1 Shaodong Lianhua Corporation Information

11.14.2 Shaodong Lianhua Overview

11.14.3 Shaodong Lianhua Butane Lighter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Shaodong Lianhua Butane Lighter Product Description

11.14.5 Shaodong Lianhua Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Butane Lighter Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Butane Lighter Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Butane Lighter Production Mode & Process

12.4 Butane Lighter Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Butane Lighter Sales Channels

12.4.2 Butane Lighter Distributors

12.5 Butane Lighter Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Butane Lighter Industry Trends

13.2 Butane Lighter Market Drivers

13.3 Butane Lighter Market Challenges

13.4 Butane Lighter Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Butane Lighter Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

