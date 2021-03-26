Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Current Trends, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook to 2027| DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Research Report: DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic, CONMED, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, Arthrex, OsteoMed, Smith & Nephew, Brasseler USA, De Soutter Medical, Adeor, MicroAire

Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market by Type: Electric Powered, Battery Operated, Pneumatic Powered

Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market by Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electric Powered

1.2.3 Battery Operated

1.2.4 Pneumatic Powered

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DePuy Synthes

11.1.1 DePuy Synthes Corporation Information

11.1.2 DePuy Synthes Overview

11.1.3 DePuy Synthes Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 DePuy Synthes Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.1.5 DePuy Synthes Recent Developments

11.2 Stryker

11.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information

11.2.2 Stryker Overview

11.2.3 Stryker Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Stryker Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.2.5 Stryker Recent Developments

11.3 Medtronic

11.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.3.2 Medtronic Overview

11.3.3 Medtronic Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Medtronic Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.3.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.4 CONMED

11.4.1 CONMED Corporation Information

11.4.2 CONMED Overview

11.4.3 CONMED Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 CONMED Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.4.5 CONMED Recent Developments

11.5 Zimmer Biomet

11.5.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

11.5.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview

11.5.3 Zimmer Biomet Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Zimmer Biomet Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.5.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments

11.6 B. Braun

11.6.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

11.6.2 B. Braun Overview

11.6.3 B. Braun Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 B. Braun Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.6.5 B. Braun Recent Developments

11.7 Arthrex

11.7.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

11.7.2 Arthrex Overview

11.7.3 Arthrex Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Arthrex Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.7.5 Arthrex Recent Developments

11.8 OsteoMed

11.8.1 OsteoMed Corporation Information

11.8.2 OsteoMed Overview

11.8.3 OsteoMed Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 OsteoMed Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.8.5 OsteoMed Recent Developments

11.9 Smith & Nephew

11.9.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

11.9.2 Smith & Nephew Overview

11.9.3 Smith & Nephew Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Smith & Nephew Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.9.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

11.10 Brasseler USA

11.10.1 Brasseler USA Corporation Information

11.10.2 Brasseler USA Overview

11.10.3 Brasseler USA Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Brasseler USA Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.10.5 Brasseler USA Recent Developments

11.11 De Soutter Medical

11.11.1 De Soutter Medical Corporation Information

11.11.2 De Soutter Medical Overview

11.11.3 De Soutter Medical Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 De Soutter Medical Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.11.5 De Soutter Medical Recent Developments

11.12 Adeor

11.12.1 Adeor Corporation Information

11.12.2 Adeor Overview

11.12.3 Adeor Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Adeor Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.12.5 Adeor Recent Developments

11.13 MicroAire

11.13.1 MicroAire Corporation Information

11.13.2 MicroAire Overview

11.13.3 MicroAire Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 MicroAire Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Product Description

11.13.5 MicroAire Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Production Mode & Process

12.4 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Sales Channels

12.4.2 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Distributors

12.5 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Industry Trends

13.2 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Drivers

13.3 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Challenges

13.4 Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Power Tools in Orthopaedic Surgery Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

