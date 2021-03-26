Orthopedic Robotics Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2027| Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Orthopedic Robotics Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Orthopedic Robotics market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Orthopedic Robotics market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Orthopedic Robotics market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Orthopedic Robotics Market Research Report: Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Globus Medical, TINAVI, NuVasive, Johnson & Johnson

Global Orthopedic Robotics Market by Type: Spine Procedures, Knee and Hip Replacement Procedures, Others

Global Orthopedic Robotics Market by Application: Hospitals, ASCs, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Orthopedic Robotics market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Orthopedic Robotics market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Orthopedic Robotics market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Orthopedic Robotics report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Orthopedic Robotics market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Orthopedic Robotics market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Orthopedic Robotics market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Orthopedic Robotics report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Orthopedic Robotics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Procedures

1.2.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Procedures

1.2.2 Spine Procedures

1.2.3 Knee and Hip Replacement Procedures

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 ASCs

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopedic Robotics Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Orthopedic Robotics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopedic Robotics Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Orthopedic Robotics Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Orthopedic Robotics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Procedures

4.1.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Historical Sales by Procedures (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Forecasted Sales by Procedures (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Orthopedic Robotics Sales Market Share by Procedures (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Procedures

4.2.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Historical Revenue by Procedures (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Forecasted Revenue by Procedures (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Orthopedic Robotics Revenue Market Share by Procedures (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Orthopedic Robotics Price by Procedures

4.3.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Price by Procedures (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Price Forecast by Procedures (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Orthopedic Robotics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Orthopedic Robotics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Orthopedic Robotics Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Orthopedic Robotics Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Orthopedic Robotics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Procedures

6.1.1 North America Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Procedures (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Procedures (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Procedures

7.1.1 Europe Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Procedures (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Procedures (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Procedures

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Procedures (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Procedures (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Procedures

9.1.1 Latin America Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Procedures (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Procedures (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Procedures

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Procedures (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Procedures (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Robotics Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Robotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Robotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic

11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.1.2 Medtronic Overview

11.1.3 Medtronic Orthopedic Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Medtronic Orthopedic Robotics Product Description

11.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.2 Stryker

11.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information

11.2.2 Stryker Overview

11.2.3 Stryker Orthopedic Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Stryker Orthopedic Robotics Product Description

11.2.5 Stryker Recent Developments

11.3 Zimmer Biomet

11.3.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

11.3.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview

11.3.3 Zimmer Biomet Orthopedic Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Zimmer Biomet Orthopedic Robotics Product Description

11.3.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments

11.4 Smith & Nephew

11.4.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

11.4.2 Smith & Nephew Overview

11.4.3 Smith & Nephew Orthopedic Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Smith & Nephew Orthopedic Robotics Product Description

11.4.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

11.5 Globus Medical

11.5.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Globus Medical Overview

11.5.3 Globus Medical Orthopedic Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Globus Medical Orthopedic Robotics Product Description

11.5.5 Globus Medical Recent Developments

11.6 TINAVI

11.6.1 TINAVI Corporation Information

11.6.2 TINAVI Overview

11.6.3 TINAVI Orthopedic Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 TINAVI Orthopedic Robotics Product Description

11.6.5 TINAVI Recent Developments

11.7 NuVasive

11.7.1 NuVasive Corporation Information

11.7.2 NuVasive Overview

11.7.3 NuVasive Orthopedic Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 NuVasive Orthopedic Robotics Product Description

11.7.5 NuVasive Recent Developments

11.8 Johnson & Johnson

11.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.8.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.8.3 Johnson & Johnson Orthopedic Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Johnson & Johnson Orthopedic Robotics Product Description

11.8.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Orthopedic Robotics Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Orthopedic Robotics Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Orthopedic Robotics Production Mode & Process

12.4 Orthopedic Robotics Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Orthopedic Robotics Sales Channels

12.4.2 Orthopedic Robotics Distributors

12.5 Orthopedic Robotics Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Orthopedic Robotics Industry Trends

13.2 Orthopedic Robotics Market Drivers

13.3 Orthopedic Robotics Market Challenges

13.4 Orthopedic Robotics Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Orthopedic Robotics Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

