Benzene and Its Derivatives Market Insights Coverd In Depth Country Coverage

Benzene is an aromatic hydrocarbon which is extracted from crude oil through refinery processes.

Asia Pacific covered major benzene and its derivatives market share in the global market. Rise in manufacturing facilities in countries such as India and China coupled with cheap labor is expected to increase regional benzene and its derivatives demand over the forecast period. Japan and China were biggest regional benzene and its derivatives consumer followed by South Korea and India.

Key Competitors of the Global Benzene and Its Derivatives Market are:

BASF, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, JX Holdings, Bp Plc.,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Chlorobenzene

Toluene

Nitrobenzene

Cyclohexane

Cumene

Phenol

Ethyl Benzene

Alkyl Benzene

Aniline

Major Applications of Benzene and Its Derivatives covered are:

Textile

Specialty Chemicals

Building & Construction

Transportation.

Regional Benzene and Its Derivatives Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

