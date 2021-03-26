Edge Routers Market Is Growing Rapidly

Overview Of Edge Routers Industry 2021-2026:

An edge router is a specialized router located at a network boundary that enables a campus network to connect to external networks. They are primarily used at two demarcation points: the wide area network (WAN) and the internet.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The Top key vendors in Edge Routers Market include are:- TP-LINK, D-Link, Cisco, Tenda, Belkin (Linksys), NETCORE Group(qihoo 360), MERCURY, Netgear, FAST, Buffalo, Amped, Edimax,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Subscriber Edge Router

Label Edge Router

Major Applications of Edge Routers covered are:

The Wide Area Network (WAN)

The Internet

