High-Barrier Pouches Market Is Growing Rapidly

High-barrier pouches are made up of high-performance films and barrier resins, which have unique properties such as high or low heat conductivity, barrier properties, special surface properties, high purity, and mechanical properties. These high performance films are thin films made from various polymers such as polypropylene, polyamide, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and polyester. High-barrier pouches ensures safety of contents inside it, and are primarily used for non-retort food products.

Growing consumption of packed and retort food due to shifting trend towards nuclear families will drive high barrier pouches market growth. Shift in manufacturer focus towards packaging as promoting tool rather than protective package has enhanced high barrier pouches market size. Innovations in packaging design to delight customers without harming basic purpose of packaging are key supporting factors of industry growth. Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income particularly in developing countries will support industry growth. Technological advancements in product design to prevent loss of moisture and retain product freshness are major factors fueling product demand. Reduced packaging material usage along with low storage and handling cost will drive high barrier pouches market. Rising consumption of packaged beverages particularly among millennials is among major factors driving industry demand. Increasing product adoption in pharmaceuticals, personal care & homecare, and pet food industry will propel the product demand. Moreover, product innovations in add-ons including fitments, spouts, zippers and slider will drive the business growth. Regulatory compliance along with emergence of food grade materials has enhanced the high-barrier pouches demand. However, stringent regulations on emissions along with increasing concerns on plastic wastes may hamper industry growth.

Europe will worth over USD 1 billion by 2023. Changing income trends along with improving standard of living will propel business growth. Strong outlook in pharmaceutical sector has enhanced product penetration owing to its heat resistance, acid resistance and greater shelf life properties. North America high barrier pouches market revenue will witness gains over 6.5% up to 2023. Shifting consumer preference towards liquid diet due to increasing health consciousness will drive regional demand.

Key Competitors of the Global High-Barrier Pouches Market are: Amcor, Bemis, Sealed Air, BERNHARDT Packaging and Process, ClearBags, Flair Flexible Packaging, HPM Global, Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging, Prairie State Group, Shako Flexipack,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Standup

Spouted

Four Side Seal

Retort

Others

Major Applications of High-Barrier Pouches covered are:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Food

Industrial

Home Care & Personal Care

