Satellite Bus Market: Growth Factors, Segmentation, Competitive Players, Regional Analysis By 2026

A satellite bus or spacecraft bus is a general model on which multiple-production satellite spacecraft are often based. The bus is the infrastructure of the spacecraft, usually providing locations for the payload (typically space experiments or instruments).

North America led the satellite bus market in 2019. The US government is increasingly investing in the satellite bus industry to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of satellite bus and launch vehicles. However, the satellite bus market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is considered a lucrative market for domestic and regional satellite bus manufacturers, and thus, the increase in the development of satellites is expected to propel the growth of the satellite bus market in this region.

Orbital ATK, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, China Academy of Space Technology, Israel Aerospace, Boeing, Honeywell, Mitsubishi, Ball, MDA, Sierra Nevada,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Small Satellite (1-500kg)

Medium Satellite (501-2,500kg)

Large Satellite (>2,500kg)

Earth Observation & Meteorology

Communication

Scientific Research & Exploration

Surveillance & Security

Mapping & Navigation

Navigation

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

