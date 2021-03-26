Towing Equipment Market Insights Coverd In Depth Country Coverage

The Towing Equipment Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Towing equipment includes devices and accessories fitted on a vehicle for the purpose of attaching a camper, trailer, etc. Towing equipment includes fifth wheels, hitches, gooseneck hitches, and wiring harnesses for drawbars, weight distribution systems, crossbars, tow sling, tow dollies, ball mounts, towbars, and other towing accessories such as chains, straps, hitch locks, hitch covers, hitch aligners, hitch adapters, fifth-wheel hitch adapters, and anti-rattles.

The rising growth of e-commerce industry and the subsequent increase in delivery services is one of the key drivers witnessed in the market during the predicted period. The increasing number of delivery orders and the rising number of courier delivery agencies will boost the sales volume of commercial vehicles that are required to transport goods. This in turn, will fuel the adoption of towing equipment in the e-commerce industry. The delivery service providers are encouraged to purchase light commercial vehicles (LCVs) due to the increasing number of delivery orders. The purchase of LCVs enables them to meet the rising requirement for parcel delivery. This in turn, will boost the demand for towing equipment within LCVs and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) during the forecast period.

One of the key trends that gaining traction in the global towing equipment market during the projected period is the growth of online capabilities. The global automotive aftermarket and retail channels are positively influenced by the increasing popularity of the e-commerce sector. Towing equipment manufacturers are highly benefited by the establishment of a strong online presence which improves the market penetration of several vendors.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares during 2019 due to the growth in the automotive market in emerging economies across the region. This in turn, is expected to boost the sales of commercial vehicles and increases the demand for towing equipment in the region. The suppliers of towing equipment are encouraged to carry out manufacturing operation in countries such as China and India due to the low cost of production and the availability of skilled and unskilled labor.

Key Competitors of the Global Towing Equipment Market are:

BOSAL, Brink, CURT Manufacturing, Horizon Global, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Belt Towing Equipment

Crawler Towing Equipment

Major Applications of Towing Equipment covered are:

Architecture

Transport

Others

Regional Towing Equipment Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

