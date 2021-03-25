Camping Sleeping Bags Market Would Witness Growth of CAGR During Forecast (2021-2026)

Camping Sleeping Bags Market Overview 2021 – 2026

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

A sleeping bag is a bag used as a bed by those who engage in outdoor recreation activities such as camping, hiking, or climbing. It is similar to a blanket and used as a protection against wind, cold weather, and rain during outdoor expeditions. The camping sleeping bags vary in terms of size, insulation, and design. Two types of insulation materials are used to make camping sleeping bags: natural down fill and synthetic fill. Natural down fill bags weigh less and retain more heat, but they are costlier than synthetic fill bags and cannot be used in moist conditions. Synthetic fill bags absorb less water and are more resilient. However, they weigh more and cannot be compressed easily.

The increasing demand for sleeping bag drives the market. Some factors like people living standard?growing disposable income and people preference toward camping lead to the growth of market. Additionally, the price of sleeping bag is cheap and cheerful and it may not cost a lot. ACPC dominates the market share due to the rapid population growth.

Key Competitors of the Global Camping Sleeping Bags Market are: Oase Outdoors, Big Agnes, Columbia Sportswear, Exxel Outdoors, Jack Wolfskin, Snugpak, Vaude, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Natural Down Fill

Synthetic Fill

Major Applications of Camping Sleeping Bags covered are:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

