Zinc Ore Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

Zinc Ore Market Overview 2021 – 2026

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The rising technology in Zinc Ore Market is also depicted in this research report.

Zinc is the 23rd most abundant element in the earths crust. Sphalerite, zinc sulfide, is and has been the principal ore mineral in the world. Zinc is necessary to modern living, and, in tonnage produced, stands fourth among all metals in world production – being exceeded only by iron, aluminum, and copper. Zinc uses range from metal products to rubber and medicines. About three-fourths of zinc used is consumed as metal, mainly as a coating to protect iron and steel from corrosion (galvanized metal), as alloying metal to make bronze and brass, as zinc-based die casting alloy, and as rolled zinc. The remaining one-fourth is consumed as zinc compounds mainly by the rubber, chemical, paint, and agricultural industries. Zinc is also a necessary element for proper growth and development of humans, animals, and plants; it is the second most common trace metal, after iron, naturally found in the human body.

Key Competitors of the Global Zinc Ore Market are: Korea Zinc Group, Nyrstar, Hindustan Zinc, Glencore Xstrata, Votorantim, Boliden, Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals, Teck, China Minmetals Corp, Noranda Income Fund, Glencore,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Sphalerite

Siliceous Ore

Manganese-zinc- Ore

Others

Major Applications of Zinc Ore covered are:

Steel Industry

Zinc Alloy

Rolled Zinc

Others

Market Scenario:

