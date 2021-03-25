Automotive Spark Plug Market 2021 New Report Size,Share, Growth Forecast 2026

Overview Of Automotive Spark Plug Industry 2021-2026:

The Automotive Spark Plug Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. The report offers detailed coverage of Automotive Spark Plug industry and main market trends. A spark plug is a device for delivering electric current from an ignition system to the combustion chamber of a spark-ignition engine to ignite the compressed fuel/air mixture by an electric spark, while containing combustion pressure within the engine. A spark plug has a metal threaded shell, electrically isolated from a central electrode by a porcelain insulator. The central electrode, which may contain a resistor, is connected by a heavily insulated wire to the output terminal of an ignition coil or magneto. The spark plugs metal shell is screwed into the engines cylinder head and thus electrically grounded. The central electrode protrudes through the porcelain insulator into the combustion chamber, forming one or more spark gaps between the inner end of the central electrode and usually one or more protuberances or structures attached to the inner end of the threaded shell and designated the side, earth, or ground electrode(s).

The market in terms of value for spark plugs is estimated to be the largest in the Asia-Oceania region, which holds a market share of about 47% in 2019. China is the major contributor to the growth of spark plugs in the Asia-Oceania region.

Automotive Spark Plug Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: NGK, Bosch, Federal-Mogul, Denso, ACDelco, FRAM Group, Zhuzhou Torch Spark Plug (Weichai), Nanjing Leidian, Brisk Spark Plug,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Copper Nickel Alloy

Platinum

Iraurita

OE

Aftermarket

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

