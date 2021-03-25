Captan Market By Application Analysis, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook up to 2026

Overview Of Captan Industry 2021-2026:

Captan is a white or pale yellowish brown-colored compound. It is a fungicide which belongs to the class of Phthalimides. In its pure form captan is a colorless crystal having a pungent smell. It is generally used as a pesticide as well as mixed with other components to form a pesticide mixture, which has better effectiveness.

Captan is considered as one of the widely used fungicide and its use in terms of volume has increased drastically owing to its ability to be used in a broad spectrum of applications. Increasing number of agricultural activities has fuelled the demand for fungicides in the Asia-Pacific region. Crops become disease-prone when they are subjected to drastic climatic changes. Over the recent years, North America has witnessed these climatic changes which in turn have fuelled the demand for fungicides for crop protection applications.

The Top key vendors in Captan Market include are:- Arysta LifeScience, BASF, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Crop Care Australasia, Makhteshin Agan, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Solid

Liquid

Major Applications of Captan covered are:

Agricultural

Domestic

Region wise performance of the Captan industry

This report studies the global Captan market status and forecast, categorizes the global Captan market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Captan companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Captan submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Captan market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Captan market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

