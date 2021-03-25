Drum Storage Racks Market – May See a Big Move by 2026

According to a new research report titled Drum Storage Racks Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2026

Drum storage racks are essential tools in the material handling industry. They are used for bolstering the handling and storing of drums that encase materials such as chemicals, petrochemicals, solvents, paints, fertilizers, and food and beverage chemical preservatives and additives.

More than 38% of the market’s incremental growth is expected to come from the North Americas. The countries in the region are focusing on the development of their chemical infrastructure. Moreover, the region also comprises of some of the leading oil-producing companies such as the US, Mexico, and Venezuela. This, coupled with the growing demand for oil and chemical products will drive the need for drum storage racks in this region.

Key Competitors of the Global Drum Storage Racks Market are:

DENIOS, Drum Runner, New Pig, Vestil, Wesco Industrial Products, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Pallet Racks

Beam Racks

Others

Major Applications of Drum Storage Racks covered are:

Chemicals and fertilizers industry

Petroleum and lubricants industry

Regional Drum Storage Racks Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

