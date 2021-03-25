Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Report, Growth Forecast, Analysis Current Trends, Industry statistics Till 2026

Overview Of Grid-Interactive Water Heater Industry 2021-2026:

The Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. The report offers detailed coverage of Grid-Interactive Water Heater industry and main market trends. Electric water heaters having two-way control capabilities with the grid are known as grid interactive water heaters (GIWHs). Energy storage in a GIWH proves to be economical, as its function is similar to a battery energy storage system, but at a much lesser cost. Typically, water usage in the residential sector, which holds the maximum share in the global GIWH market, is higher during mornings and evenings. As GIWH allows water to be heated as and when surplus power is available from the grid, it provides flexibility to the electric supply system and ensures cost savings. In addition, these heaters are a cost-efficient option even at the consumer end, as they pay for the surplus load rate, which is generally cheaper than the normal price. The global GIWH market is segmented based on end-user and geography. The key end-users identified in the report are residential and non-residential segments. The following exhibit represents the current market scenario and future projections of GIWH in each end-user segment.

Owing to the rising population and the economic growth, the demand for energy will highly increase. Emerging economies such as China, need high energy due to their rapid industrilization. Technavio’s market research report has identified growth in energy consumption as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the grid-interactive water heater market in the coming years. With the high energy requirement more renewable energy sources are coming online is bound to significant impact on the consistency of the electricity. Increased consumption of electricity will lead more renewable power to come online which will increase the load of the grid and GIWH provides demand-side flexibility which stabilizes the grid. Owing to the increased consumption of energy, the grid-interactive water heater (GIWH) will witness growth.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the GIWH market throughout the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the investments in the residential commercial sector. The demand from the Latin countries and the US is very high due to which the grid enabled water heater market is witnessing strong growth in the region.

The Top key vendors in Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market include are:- Steffes, Vaughn Thermal, Great River Energy, HTP (Everlast), Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

80 Gallon Capacities

100 Gallon Capacities

119 Gallon Capacities

Others

Major Applications of Grid-Interactive Water Heater covered are:

Residential

Non-Residential

Region wise performance of the Grid-Interactive Water Heater industry

This report studies the global Grid-Interactive Water Heater market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Grid-Interactive Water Heater companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Grid-Interactive Water Heater submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Grid-Interactive Water Heater market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Grid-Interactive Water Heater market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

