Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During Forecast (2021-2026)

LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy), also referred to as LSS (laser spark spectrometry) or LIPS (laser-induced plasma spectrometry), is an advanced analytical technology based on atomic emission spectroscopy for simultaneous multi-elemental analysis, which involves material detection as well as characterization in real time.

Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) is a type of atomic emission spectroscopy which uses a highly energetic laser pulse as the excitation source. The laser is focused to form a plasma, which atomizes and excites samples. The formation of the plasma only begins when the focused laser achieves a certain threshold for optical breakdown, which generally depends on the environment and the target material. In principle, LIBS can analyze any matter regardless of its physical state, be it solid, liquid or gas. Because all elements emit light of characteristic frequencies when excited to sufficiently high temperatures, LIBS can (in principle) detect all elements, limited only by the power of the laser as well as the sensitivity and wavelength range of the spectrograph & detector. LIBS makes use of optical emission spectrometry and is to this extent very similar to arc/spark emission spectroscopy.

The Top key vendors in Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market include are:- Bruker, Rigaku, Laval Lab, Avantes, Hitachi, SECOPTA, TSI Incorporated, P&P Optica, Princeton Instruments?, B&W Tek, Ocean Optics,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Handheld

Desktop

Major Applications of Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) covered are:

Mining

Metallurgy

Pharmaceutical

Environment

Research Institutions

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

