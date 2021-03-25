Light Rail Vehicle Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

Light Rail Vehicle Market Overview 2021 – 2026

Light rail vehicle is considered as an efficient means of public transport, and is significantly contributing in reshaping the future of urban transportation. Light rail vehicles provide passenger service within or around the urban areas. Light rail vehicles are similar to that of a tramway but differ slightly in capacity.

Light rail vehicles have recently gained significant opportunities due to their lower capital costs and increased reliability as compared to heavy rail system. Light rail vehicle are being seen as an environment-friendly alternative for means of transport. Improved passenger comfort as well as enhanced environmental control is expected to drive the demand for light rail vehicles in the urban regions. Therefore, the market for light rail vehicle is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization and increased mobility are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the light rail vehicle market during the forecast period. Growing population across the globe and a switch towards urbanization is expected to increase the demand in the transportation services. The rising demand from transportation services will be satisfied by an upsurge in production of rail supply, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for light rail vehicle during the forecast period.

Europe is the leading region in the light rail vehicle market. Germany and Russia collectively account for more than 33% of the total light rail vehicles around the world. Region such as the Middle East and Africa is expected to develop new and modern infrastructure with a faster growth rate. However, Latin America started considering light rail vehicle as a suitable means of transport and is expected to project significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Competitors of the Global Light Rail Vehicle Market are: Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, Knorr-Bremse, Mitsubishi, CRRC, PKC Group, Progress Rail Services, Promtractor-Vagon CJSC, SCG Solutions, Sinara Transport Machines, Skoda Transportation, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA (CAF),, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Lower Capacity

Higher Capacity

Major Applications of Light Rail Vehicle covered are:

Inner City Light Rail Vehicle

Interconnecting Cities

This study report on global Light Rail Vehicle market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

