Urodynamic Devices Market: Strategies, Shares and Forecast Worldwide, 2021-2026

Urodynamic investigations help a physician to diagnose the cause and identify the nature or any dysfunction of lower urinary tract. The principle objective of the urodynamic test is to understand the problems/disorders in the lower urinary tract by duplicating the symptoms. It also determines the cause of bladder dysfunction and formulates an appropriate treatment course. The investigation shows, how well the sphincters, bladder and urethra hold and release urine.

One driver in the market is growing demand for video urodynamics. The global urodynamic devices market is fueled by growing urological dysfunctions in patients and increase in geriatric urinary complications. With the increase in these disorders, there is an increase in demand for advanced video/computer based urodynamic investigations.

One trend in the market is shift towards non-invasive techniques. With the increase in geriatric population there is an increase in patients with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). Urodynamic evaluation through catherization (using suprapubic catheters) is considered as gold standard method for diagnosing bladder outlet obstruction (BOO).

Key Competitors of the Global Urodynamic Devices Market are: LABORIE, CooperSurgical, Verathon, Albyn Medical, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Ambulatory Urodynamic Devices

Cystometer

Video Urodynamic Devices

Electromyography

Urodynamic Catheters

Urodynamic Pumps and Transducer Sets

Major Applications of Urodynamic Devices covered are:

Hospitals

ASCs

Urology Clinics

Others

