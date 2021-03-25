Cellulose Fiber Market 2021 Rising Trends and Growth Outlook by 2026

Cellulose Fiber Market Overview 2021 – 2026

Cellulose fibers are fibers made with ether or esters of cellulose, which can be obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from a plant-based material. Besides cellulose, these fibers are compound of hemicellulose and lignin, and different percentages of these components are responsible for different mechanical properties observed.

Asia-Pacific dominated the cellulose fiber market in 2014 and accounted for over 68% of the market, by volume and value. Country-wise, China is the top market of cellulose fibers in the world. Europe is the second-largest cellulose fibers market in the world. Cellulose fibers have various applications such as apparel, home textile, industrial, and others. The growth of the market hinges heavily on the developing economies, especially, Asia-Pacific and RoW. China, Japan, and India, especially, stand out as significant emerging markets, given the mass exodus of production activities from developed countries to low-cost Asian countries. The increase in foreign investments and rise in the number of new manufacturing establishments is propelling Asia-Pacific to emerge as the major driver of growth of the global cellulose fibers market.

Key Competitors of the Global Cellulose Fiber Market are: Grasim Industries, Lenzing AG, Sateri, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Grasim Industries Limited, Fulida Group Holdings Co.,Ltd, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, CreaFill Fibers Corporation, International Paper, Grupo Sniace,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Natural Cellulose Fibers

Man-Made Cellulose Fibers

Major Applications of Cellulose Fiber covered are:

Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial

Others

