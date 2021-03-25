Grid-Connected Battery Storage Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

Grid-Connected Battery Storage Market Overview 2021 – 2026

The grid connected battery storage systems provides uninterruptible power and reduces the energy costs leading to better power management.

The increasing demand for renewable energy and rising diesel costs are significantly intensifying the need for battery storage systems in the power grids. Increased knowledge of the benefits provided by these installations among the utilities would make these storage batteries more competitive in the market.

It is expected that the rapidly increasing levels of renewable energy penetration in countries across the globe will help spur energy storage adoption. In the future, it is expected that photovoltaic (PV) plus storage will create the largest opportunity market for BESS.

In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea led the regional market with a share of 31.3% with respect to projects installed up to 2019. South Korea is expected to show promising growth in the forecast period. This is because the South Korean government has earmarked KRW40 trillion ($35.7 billion) for the renewable energy sector over the next five years, as it unveiled a plan to reward solar plant operators for installing energy storage facilities.

Key Competitors of the Global Grid-Connected Battery Storage Market are: NGK Insulators, Samsung SDI, Younicos, LG, Johnson Controls, SANYO Electric, Panasonic, GS Yuasa, Sumitomo, BYD Auto, AES, A123 Systems,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Battery Enclosures

Battery Charge Controller

Sub Panels For Load Circuits

Major Applications of Grid-Connected Battery Storage covered are:

Solar Energy

Wind Power Energy

This study report on global Grid-Connected Battery Storage market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

