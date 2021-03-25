Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Report, Growth Forecast, Analysis Current Trends, Industry statistics Till 2026

Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Overview 2021 – 2026

The rising technology in Industrial Robots in Automotive Market is also depicted in this research report. The report offers detailed coverage of Industrial Robots in Automotive industry and main market trends. There are six main types of industrial robots: cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical, parallel, articulated and collaborative robot. However, there are several additional types of robot configurations. Each of these types offers a different joint configuration.

The following 6 robotic applications are the most common in the automotive industry.Collaborative Robots: these collaborative robots are built to work together with other robots, on enormous assembly lines. Robots must collaborate between handling and welding robots to make such assembly lines function properly. Robotic Painting: Professional painters are difficult to find and the job is a highly toxic one. This makes it perfect for robots because the paint job needs to be highly consistent over a large area of paint, and reducing the amount of wasted material can add up to quite a bit of savings over time. Robotic Welding: Robotic welding has been the top robotic application in the automotive sector for a long time, as every car needs a high number of welds before it’s complete. Given the high value of the finished product, productivity from automation is enormous. Robotic Assembly: In many automotive plants, robots are assembling smaller components like pumps and motors at high speeds. Often, robots are performing tasks like windshield installation and wheel mounting to increase throughput. Material Removal: High consistency and repeatability make robots perfect for material removal processes like trimming and cutting. This could be in the form of cutting fabrics, trimming plastic moldings and die castings or even polishing molds. Part Transfer and Machine Tending: Pouring molten metal, transferring metal stamps, and loading and unloading CNC machines are all best completed by a robot as they are dangerous. When completed consistently with little downtime they can also be a source of major productivity.

Key Competitors of the Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Market are: ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric, Adept Technology, Apex Automation and Robotics, Aurotek, Daihen, Finsar, Kawasaki Robotics,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Articulated robot

Cartesian robot

SCARA robot

Cylindrical robot

Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Major Applications of Industrial Robots in Automotive covered are:

Material handling

Welding and soldering

Dispensing

Assembling and disassembling

Painting

