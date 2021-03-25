Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2021 to 2026

Overview Of Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) Industry 2021-2026:

Monopotassium phosphate (MKP), is a potassium dihydrogenphosphate. Monopotassium phosphate is a soluble salt of dihydrogen phosphate and potassium ion.

It is a good source for ammonium phosphate in feed, generally mixed with urea to increase the feeds effectiveness as it maintains soil pH and reduces the loss of feed used in the soil. Other industrial application includes nutraceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and other industrial application. The Monopotassium phosphate market is expected to witness steady global growth over the forecast period owing to its versatile application in growing industries such as hydroponic agriculture, pharmaceutical, and personal care cosmetics. The North America region is expected to dominate the global monopotassium market over the forecast period.

The Top key vendors in Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) Market include are:- Sandoz, Pharmaceutical Associates, Master Plant-Prod, Prayon Group, Charkit Chemical, Allan Chemical, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Powder

Crystal

Liquid

Major Applications of Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) covered are:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Region wise performance of the Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) industry

This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

