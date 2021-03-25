Mini Mercury skips across sun’s vast glare in rare transit

Mini Mercury skipped across the vast, glaring face of the sun Monday in a rare celestial transit.

Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury—a tiny black dot—as it passed directly between Earth and the sun on Monday.

The eastern U.S. and Canada got the whole 5 ½-hour show, weather permitting, along with Central and South America. The rest of the world, except for Asia and Australia, got just a sampling.

Mercury is the solar system’s smallest, innermost planet. The next transit isn’t until 2032, and North America won’t get another shot until 2049.

In Maryland, clouds prevented NASA solar astrophysicist Alex Young from getting a clear peek. Live coverage was provided by observatories including NASA’s orbiting Solar Dynamics Observatory.

“It’s a bummer, but the whole event was still great,” Young wrote in an email. “Both getting to see it from space and sharing it with people all over the country and world.”

At Cape Canaveral, space buffs got a two-for-one. As Mercury’s silhouette graced the morning sun, SpaceX launched 60 small satellites for global internet service, part of the company’s growing Starlink constellation in orbit.

As a CubeSat, a miniaturized satellite typically weighing less than 397 pounds, Lunar IceCube, which weighs 31 pounds, provides the agency with an efficient and cost-effective way to study the Moon. CubeSats offer NASA, universities and other organizations with a platform for science investigations, technology demonstrations and advanced mission concepts. The BIRCHES payload is roughly the size of an eight-inch tissue box, and during the development of BIRCHES, the team had to drastically miniaturize legacy hardware from a previous NASA mission to approximately one-sixth of its original size.

“Interplanetary exploration with CubeSats is possible through the use of innovative propulsion systems and creative trajectories,” said Benjamin Malphrus from Morehead State University. “The ion propulsion system is an enabling technology that will open the door to solar system exploration with small satellite platforms, ushering in a new era of space exploration.”

https://footvaud.ch/advert/live-free-scotland-vs-austria-live-stream-full-online-free-2021/

http://www.avtokrosarena.com/advert/watch-free-scotland-vs-austria-live-stream-full-match-online-free-now-2021/

https://roadhaven.com/advert/live-scotland-vs-austria-live-free-online-tv-covarage-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/live-free-scotland-vs-austria-live-stream-full-online-free-2021/

https://robotics.ee/advert/live-tv-scotland-vs-austria-live-stream-online-now-for-free-2021/

https://azoptometricsociety.com/advert/crackstream-scotland-vs-austria-live-stream-online-match-2021/

http://www.kl7kc.com/advert/watch-scotland-vs-austria-live-stream-online-for-free-full-tv-coverage-2021/