Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

ETFE-based coatings are extremely durable, highly translucent, and can increase the life-cycle of the exterior coatings, as well as the interval between recoats. This is expected to reduce the costs of infrastructure management, by minimizing maintenance costs and the number of recoats. The makings of ETFE as a long-term construction material will lie in the development of various high-tech coatings, which will not just modify the translucency, but also the thermal and acoustic properties of the fabric itself.

North America represents the largest regional market for global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) coatings market in 2019. This immense demand for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) coatings is a consequence of the growing trends of tensile architecture in the region. In North America, United States provides the major market for the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings with more than 75% of the regional market share. The growing automotive, aerospace and chemical industries in the countries like United States, and Canada further augmented the demand for ETFE coatings market. The large market size coupled with the huge growth of North America is quite instrumental in expansion of the global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings market.

Key Competitors of the Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market are: BASF, DowDuPont, Daikin Industries, AGC, Zeus Industrial, Toefco Engineered Coating, Rudolf Gutbrod, Li Chang Technology (Ganzhou), Hubei Everflon Polymer,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Powder Coating

Fluid Dipping Coating

Major Applications of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings covered are:

Automotive

Chemicals

Aerospace

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Others

