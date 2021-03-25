Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services market covered in Chapter 13:
ZIPS Dry Cleaners
FlyCleaners
Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
Yates Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services
EnviroStar, Inc.
LAVATEC LAUNDRY TECHNOLOGY GMBH
Cleanly
CSC ServiceWsorks
The Huntington Company
Angelica
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Retail Laundry/Dry Clean Services
Coin Operated Services
Corporate/Industrial Laundry Services
Others
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Commercial
Residential
Coin-operated Laundries
Dry Cleaners
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Forces
Chapter 4 Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market
Chapter 9 Europe Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Analysis
Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
