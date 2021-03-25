Next-Generation Firewall Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Next-Generation Firewall market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Next-Generation Firewall market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Next-Generation Firewall are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Next-Generation Firewall market covered in Chapter 13:
Palo Alto Networks
Fortinet
SonicWall
Barracuda Networks
Zscaler
Check Point Software
McAfee, Inc.
Cisco Systems
Forcepoint
Juniper Networks
WatchGuard Technologies
Sophos Ltd.
Kaspersky
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Next-Generation Firewall market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Firewall
Endpoint Security
Antispam
Unified Threat Management
Network Security
Identity-based security
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Next-Generation Firewall market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
BFSI
Retail
IT and Telecom
Government and Public Utilities
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others (Travel, Transport, and Manufacturing)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Next-Generation Firewall Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Next-Generation Firewall Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Next-Generation Firewall Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Next-Generation Firewall Market Forces
Chapter 4 Next-Generation Firewall Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Next-Generation Firewall Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Next-Generation Firewall Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Next-Generation Firewall Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market
Chapter 9 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis
Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
Key Questions Covered in the Report
- What is the total market value of the Next-Generation Firewall Market report?
- What would be the forecast period in the market report?
- What is the market value of the Next-Generation Firewall Market in 2021?
- What is the Key Industry Leader's opinion for the Next-Generation Firewall?
- Which is the base year calculated in the Next-Generation Firewall Market Report?
- What are the key trends in the Next-Generation Firewall Market Report?
- What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?
- Which market holds the maximum market share of the Next-Generation Firewall Market?
