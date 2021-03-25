Next-Generation Firewall Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

Request Download Sample

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Next-Generation Firewall market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Next-Generation Firewall market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Next-Generation Firewall are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.

Key players in the global Next-Generation Firewall market covered in Chapter 13:

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

SonicWall

Barracuda Networks

Zscaler

Check Point Software

McAfee, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Forcepoint

Juniper Networks

WatchGuard Technologies

Sophos Ltd.

Kaspersky

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Next-Generation Firewall market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Firewall

Endpoint Security

Antispam

Unified Threat Management

Network Security

Identity-based security

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Next-Generation Firewall market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others (Travel, Transport, and Manufacturing)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Next-Generation Firewall Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Next-Generation Firewall Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Next-Generation Firewall Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Next-Generation Firewall Market Forces

Chapter 4 Next-Generation Firewall Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Next-Generation Firewall Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Next-Generation Firewall Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Next-Generation Firewall Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market

Chapter 9 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis

Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What is the total market value of the Next-Generation Firewall Market report?

What would be the forecast period in the market report?

What is the market value of the Next-Generation Firewall Market in 2021?

What is the Key Industry Leader's opinion for the Next-Generation Firewall?

Which is the base year calculated in the Next-Generation Firewall Market Report?

What are the key trends in the Next-Generation Firewall Market Report?

What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Next-Generation Firewall Market?

