Intelligent Water Meter Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Intelligent Water Meter market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Intelligent Water Meter market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Intelligent Water Meter are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.

Key players in the global Intelligent Water Meter market covered in Chapter 13:

Itron

Sensus

Badger Meter

Johnson Valves

Ningbo Water Meter

Elster

Shenzhen Huaxu

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab

SenTec

Takahata Precison

Chongqing Smart Water Meter

Sanchuan

Suntront

Arad Technologies

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing

Aquiba

Datamatic

Wasion Group

Neptune Technology Group

Kamstrup

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Intelligent Water Meter market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water- meter

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Intelligent Water Meter market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Water Supply Company

Real Estate Agency

Property Company

Industrial and Mining Enterprises

Fire-Fighting Area

School

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Intelligent Water Meter Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Intelligent Water Meter Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Intelligent Water Meter Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Intelligent Water Meter Market Forces

Chapter 4 Intelligent Water Meter Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Intelligent Water Meter Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Intelligent Water Meter Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Intelligent Water Meter Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Intelligent Water Meter Market

Chapter 9 Europe Intelligent Water Meter Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Water Meter Market Analysis

Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Intelligent Water Meter Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Intelligent Water Meter Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

