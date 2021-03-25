Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

Request Download Sample

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.

Key players in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market covered in Chapter 13:

Nantong Yongtong

Anhui Jialiqi

Nature Technology

Nantong Beierge

Jiangsu Tongkang

HP Materials Solutions

Kuraray

Gunei Chem

Taiwan Carbon Technology

Nantong Jinheng

Toyobo

Unitika

Hailan Filtration Tech

Kejing Carbon Fiber

Awa Paper

Zichuan Carbon Fiber

Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Nantong Senyou

Sutong Carbon Fiber

Xintong ACF

Evertech Envisafe Ecology

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Pitch based activated carbon fiber

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) based activated carbon fiber

Viscose Staple based activated carbon fiber

Others

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Solvent recovery

Air purification

Water treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Forces

Chapter 4 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market

Chapter 9 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Analysis

Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

