Vehicle Scanner Market 2027 Top Players, Key Statistics and Business Development Opportunity

Vehicle scanner is an electronic tool that is used to interact with, diagnose, or reprogram vehicle control modules. Vehicle scanners are of portable and fixed type that offer applications like sensing, illuminating, scanning, imaging, and processing of a vehicle. It is used for on board diagnostics in vehicles. There is a high demand in the market for vehicles that offer advance safety and are user friendly features, and vehicle scanner plays an important role for the implementation of such features. Vehicle scanners help to identify immediate threats, contraband, foreign objects, and others. It offers many applications in locations such as military checkpoints, border crossings, airports and seaports, hotels, royal palaces, government buildings, nuclear power plants, and chemical companies.

Toll booths are integrated with IoT along with vehicle scanning to capture and store accurate and precise information with minimal human errors. IoT reduces scanning time and operational costs because of the elimination of labor. The expansion of toll roads worldwide is a major factor that drives the growth of the vehicle scanner market. Recent years witnessed a significant rise in the number of toll roads across the globe. For instance, in 2018, Minister of Transport of Saudi Arabia, announced the implementation tolling system across six roads from 2020. Such initiatives are expected to increase the need for vehicle scanners at toll booths, which boosts the vehicle scanner market growth.

The growing production of automobiles, rising sales of electric vehicles, technological advancements in the automotive industry, increasing threats from extremists, and terrorists, growing government support and initiatives for development of intelligent transportation systems, and stringent government regulations related to security and safety concerns worldwide act as drivers for the market. In addition, emerging economies, growing popularity of electric vehicles, and security concerns all over the world create growth opportunities for the vehicle scanner market.

However, high initial and operational cost of the system is anticipated to slow down the growth of the vehicle scanner market. As these advanced vehicle scanners require technological upgrades related to operating system, software, and high-resolution screens on regular basis.

The vehicle scanner market is segmented into scanner, structure, application, technology, and region. By scanner, it is bifurcated into fixed and portable. On the basis of structure, the market is classified into drive-through and UVSS. By application, it is classified into critical infrastructure protection and commercial. On the basis of technology, it is classified into sensing, illuminating, scanning, imaging, and processing. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

VEHICLE SCANNER MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Scanner

o Fixed

o Portable

By Structure

o Drive-Through

o UVSS

By Application

o Critical Infrastructure Protection

o Commercial

By Technology

o Sensing

o Illuminating

o Scanning

o Imaging

o Processing

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

o Gatekeeper Security

o SecuScan

o UVIScan

o Leidos

o IRD

o SCANLAB GmbHOmnitec

o Group

o Advanced Detection Technology LLC

o Rapiscan Systems

