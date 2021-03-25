COVID- 19 impact on Off-the-Road Tire Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2021 to 2030

Off-the-road (OTR) tires are largely utilized in heavy-duty vehicles for off-road applications in mining, agriculture logistics, and housing industries. Growth of the housing industry in developing countries has fueled the demand for construction and material handling equipment, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the off-the-road tires market significantly. The growth of the market is further driven by rise in use of off-the-road vehicles such as cranes, wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, tractors, and special purpose vehicles.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Yokohama Tire, China National Tire & Rubber, MRF, Continental, Belshina, Cheng-Shin Rubber, and Eurotire

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The factors such as increase in the sales of off-highway vehicles and rise in farm mechanization boost the growth of the global off-the-road tire market. Moreover, extreme weather conditions and low-cost tires from an unorganized market restrain the growth of the global market. However, introduction of eco-friendly off-the-road tires is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunity for the market expansion.

The global off the road tire market trends are as follows:

Increase in the sales of off-highway vehicles

Off-the-road vehicles industry is currently witnessing a complete change in manufacturing globally. The major factor that boost the growth of the off-the-road vehicles market is increase in adoption of off-road vehicles in military and recreational operations. Off-road trucks are utilized in military operations to move cargo, fuels, and ammunition. These vehicles also are utilized for the transportation of heavy loaded weapons during wars. Furthermore, advanced technologies like GPS on these vehicles, for creating field boundaries and marking field lines, permit to decrease soil compaction and save planting time by plotting the lines.

Increase in farm mechanization

Off-Road machines are used to carry out major day-to-day operations in the farm and agriculture industry. Utility off-road vehicles are utilized for agricultural operations as an example in crop plotting and scouting, for selecting rocks, for irrigation purposes, and so on. Nowadays, most of the work is been carried out using this machinery in the fields, which leads to replacement of tires at regular intervals which will boost the growth of global off the road tire market in the forecasting period.

