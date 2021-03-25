Global Gluten-free Pasta Market in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley or any of their crossbred varieties and derivatives. In baking, gluten is the binding agent within the flour that prevents the baked good from crumbling. As such, gluten is found in many processed and packaged product. A gluten free product does not contain any gluten or grains such as spelt-wheat, which is gluten-rich.

A gluten-free diet is a completely gluten-free food. Eating a gluten-free diet means strictly removing foods containing wheat bran, such as pasta, pizza, beer, oatmeal, toast, sandwiches, etc., and even delicate foods such as sauces, cakes, breads, biscuits and cakes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gluten-free Pasta in France, including the following market information:

France Gluten-free Pasta Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Gluten-free Pasta Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)

France Gluten-free Pasta Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)

Top Five Competitors in France Gluten-free Pasta Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gluten-free Pasta manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Gluten-free Pasta production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Gluten-free Pasta Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)

France Gluten-free Pasta Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Brown Rice Pasta

Quinoa Pasta

Chickpea Pasta

Multigrain Pasta

France Gluten-free Pasta Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)

France Gluten-free Pasta Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Retail Shops

Supermarket

Online

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Gluten-free Pasta Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Gluten-free Pasta Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Gluten-free Pasta Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)

Total France Gluten-free Pasta Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Andriani Spa

Dr.Schar

Barilla

Quinoa

Garofalo

Pasta Lensi

Newlat

Doves Farm Foods

Bionaturae

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gluten-free Pasta Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Gluten-free Pasta Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Gluten-free Pasta Overall Market Size

2.1 France Gluten-free Pasta Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Gluten-free Pasta Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gluten-free Pasta Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Gluten-free Pasta Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Gluten-free Pasta Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Gluten-free Pasta Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gluten-free Pasta Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Gluten-free Pasta Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gluten-free Pasta Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Gluten-free Pasta Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gluten-free Pasta Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Brown Rice Pasta

4.1.3 Quinoa Pasta

4.1.4 Chickpea Pasta

4.1.5 Multigrain Pasta

4.2 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Gluten-free Pasta Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Retail Shops

5.1.3 Supermarket

5.1.4 Online

5.2 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Gluten-free Pasta Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Andriani Spa

6.1.1 Andriani Spa Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Andriani Spa Business Overview

6.1.3 Andriani Spa Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Andriani Spa Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Andriani Spa Key News

6.2 Dr.Schar

6.2.1 Dr.Schar Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Dr.Schar Business Overview

6.2.3 Dr.Schar Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Dr.Schar Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Dr.Schar Key News

6.3 Barilla

6.3.1 Barilla Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Barilla Business Overview

6.3.3 Barilla Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Barilla Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Barilla Key News

6.4 Quinoa

6.4.1 Quinoa Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Quinoa Business Overview

6.4.3 Quinoa Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Quinoa Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Quinoa Key News

6.5 Garofalo

6.5.1 Garofalo Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Garofalo Business Overview

6.5.3 Garofalo Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Garofalo Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Garofalo Key News

6.6 Pasta Lensi

6.6.1 Pasta Lensi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Pasta Lensi Business Overview

6.6.3 Pasta Lensi Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Pasta Lensi Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Pasta Lensi Key News

6.7 Newlat

6.6.1 Newlat Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Newlat Business Overview

6.6.3 Newlat Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Newlat Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Newlat Key News

6.8 Doves Farm Foods

6.8.1 Doves Farm Foods Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Doves Farm Foods Business Overview

6.8.3 Doves Farm Foods Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Doves Farm Foods Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Doves Farm Foods Key News

6.9 Bionaturae

6.9.1 Bionaturae Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Bionaturae Business Overview

6.9.3 Bionaturae Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Bionaturae Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Bionaturae Key News

6.10 RP’s Pasta

6.10.1 RP’s Pasta Corporate Summary

6.10.2 RP’s Pasta Business Overview

6.10.3 RP’s Pasta Gluten-free Pasta Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 RP’s Pasta Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 RP’s Pasta Key News

7 Gluten-free Pasta Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Gluten-free Pasta Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Gluten-free Pasta Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Gluten-free Pasta Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Gluten-free Pasta Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Gluten-free Pasta Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Gluten-free Pasta Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Gluten-free Pasta Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Gluten-free Pasta Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Gluten-free Pasta Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Gluten-free Pasta Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Gluten-free Pasta Export Market

7.3.2 France Gluten-free Pasta Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Gluten-free Pasta Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

….Continued

