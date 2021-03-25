Global Stoma Ostomy Care Market | Top Vendors, Application, Regional Analysis and Future Outcome Report

Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market

The latest report on the Stoma Ostomy Care Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is an extensive study of the market dynamics that are impacting both present market and the upcoming one. The market dynamics are expected to offer lasting impression on the holistic growth of the market. This has been analyzed well by adept market reviewers with immense knowledge and expertise in the subject. The study would bring along factors and figures to measure the track the market would take during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market was valued at USD20.10 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD5.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.3%.

Stoma/ ostomy defined as end of catheter or ureter which is surgically placed into in patients replacing the use of bowel or bladder due to bowel, bladder cancer, and Crohn’s disease. Stoma is an opening created in human body for the replacement of excreting organ and disposable of body wastes.

Increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of bowel and bladder cancer are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global stoma/ ostomy care market growth. Also, increase in awareness regarding stoma/ ostomy care and technological advancements which are expected to propel the global stoma/ostomy care market growth. For instance, in January 2017, ConvaTec had launched Ostomy care products (Esteem+ Flex Convex’ one-piece system) across the world for people with urostomies, ileostomies, and colostomies.

However, displeasure related to ostomy bags and unfavorable and fluctuating compensations provided by the insurance company are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global stoma/ostomy care market growth.

The leading players in the global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market are also profiled in detail in the report to provide readers with a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the global market. Major competitive strategies employed by key players in the Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market are elaborated upon in detail, so that readers can get clear idea of what is working in the market and what is likely to bring them sustained success. Along with this, the report also provides the readers with a handy guide to what to avoid in the Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market and remain free from the major concerns plaguing the market players.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into report such as Welland Medical Limited, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hollister Incorporated, ALCARE Co., Ltd, Coloplast A/S, Perma-Type, Flexicare Medical Limited,and BAO-Health.

Market Taxonomy

By Surgery

Urostomy

Colostomy

Ileostomy

By System

One-Piece Systems

Two-Piece Systems

Skin Barriers

By Usability

Closed-End Bags

Drainable Bags

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Home care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

