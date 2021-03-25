Global Architectural Paints Market Report 2015-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

HJ Research delivers in-depth insights on the global Architectural Paints market in its upcoming report titled, Global Architectural Paints Market Report 2015-2026. According to this study, the global Architectural Paints market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2020 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Architectural Paints market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc.

This report studies the Architectural Paints market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries, this report analyzes the top players in global Architectural Paints industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Architectural Paints industry.

Global Architectural Paints market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturers analysis of the global Architectural Paints industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global Architectural Paints market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Architectural Paints. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Architectural Paints market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Architectural Paints in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Key players in global Architectural Paints market include:

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

BASF Coatings

Valspar

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Chemolak

Novochema Cooperative

PAM-ak

Slovlak Koseca

Colorlak

Primalex

Asian Paints

Market segmentation, by product types:

Water-soluble Paints

Solvent Paints

Emulsion Paints

Powder Paints

Others

Market segmentation, by applications:

Residential

Residential

No-residential

