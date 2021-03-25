Global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) Market Report 2015-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

HJ Research delivers in-depth insights on the global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) market in its upcoming report titled, Global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) Market Report 2015-2026. According to this study, the global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2020 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc.

This report studies the 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries, this report analyzes the top players in global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) industry.

Global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturers analysis of the global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0). The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Key players in global 1,2-Pentanediol (CAS 5343-92-0) market include:

BASF

Symrise

Evonik

MINASOLVE

KOKYU

Jujing Chemical

Realsun Chemical

Changde Chemical

Jiangsu First Chemical (JFC)

Market segmentation, by product types:

Pharmaceuticals Grade

Cosmetics Grade

Market segmentation, by applications:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

