5G IoT Market 2021-2026 Future Outlook | Qualcomm Technologies, AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies

Latest added 5G IoT Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Nokia, Bell Canada, Juniper Networks, Inc.. Qualcomm Technologies Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, AT&T, Verizon, Telefónica, BT Group, and Ericsson. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the 5G IoT Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the 5G IoT Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/5g-iot-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “5G IoT Market, By Radio Technology (5G NR Standalone Architecture, 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture), Range (Short Range IoT Devices, Wide Range IoT Devices), Industry Vertical & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of 5G IoT Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in 5G IoT Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/5g-iot-market/buy/

The 5G IoT market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 15.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 56.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. IoT has been radically changing consumer and business landscape over the past few decades. The number of connected devices is expected to reach around 22 to 25 billion by 2025 ranging from consumer wearable devices and industrial devices to connected cars.

The diverse set of connected devices from a range of industry verticals needs a unique communication infrastructure. In addition, these connected devices require low power, faster connectivity, and higher security. Today, several connectivity technologies are available in the market, such as non-cellular, non-carrier, cellular IoT, and satellite network. Bluetooth, Zigbee, Long Range (LoRa), Sigfox, LLow-power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), Radio-frequency Identification (RFID), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), and Long-Term Evolution (LTE) (Category M1 (Cat-M1) and Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT)) are some of the key options available in the market for IoT connectivity. Enterprises are leveraging these communication techniques as per the demand and requirement of the IoT network.

Among range, the short-range IoT devices segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

The short range IoT devices segment is estimated to show the highest market share in 2020 and expected to witness strong growth characteristics in the coming years. With emerging new application areas, short-range IoT devices need another type of connectivity solution that can fulfill the growing need for data speed. For instance, in-building connectivity devices in manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, and retail sectors demand low latency and high power, which are fulfilled by the 5G network.

Among radio technology, the 5G New Radio (NR) standalone architecture segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

The overall adoption of 5G NR standalone architecture is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to a wide range of functionalities and core features that the architecture provides. The 5G NR standalone solutions have various built-in capabilities such as network slicing, ultra-low latency, Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS), multi-Gbps support, and virtualization.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The geographic analysis of the smart cities market comprises 5 regions, namely, North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America held the highest share in the 5G IoT market in 2020, owing to the increasing number of connected IoT devices in the region. North America comprises the US and Canada and is one of the leading regions in terms of the development of 5G IoT. Verizon has planned to roll out 5G services across 30 cities in the US by the end of 2020. T-Mobile has also announced to launch 5G services in 30 cities. AT&T has already introduced 5G services in 12 cities. These service providers have collaborated with network enablers such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung, to launch 5G services across the US.

Key 5G IoT Market Players

In the 5G IoT market, the key and emerging market players include Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Sprint (US), Telefónica (Spain), BT Group (UK), Vodafone (UK), Telstra (Australia), Etisalat (UAE), Telus (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), Singtel (Singapore), and Rogers (Canada). These solution providers are the leading vendors in the 5G IoT market. They have adopted organic and inorganic strategies, such as new service launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to expand their business reach and drive their business revenues.

The research report categorizes the 5G IoT market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following subsegments:

By Connection

5G IoT Connections

By Radio Technology

5G NR Standalone Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

By Range

Short Range IoT Devices

Wide Range IoT Devices

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Mining

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Recent Developments

In February 2019, Nokia partnered with Korea Telecom (KT) for conducting trails of 5G Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and network slicing. Nokia will also help KT to enhance 5G service and network operational efficiency.

In February 2019, Nokia collaborated with Vodafone on active antennas to boost 5G radio capacity and reduce the total cost of ownership.

5G IoT Market study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities & challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report makes to focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. Analysis & estimations attained through the massive information gathered in this market research report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. A persuasive 5G IoT Market research report also endows with the list of leading competitors and their moves such as joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers etc.

5G IoT Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global 5G IoT Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Recent Developments

6. Global 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/5g-iot-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : [email protected]