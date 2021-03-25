Tokenization Market 2021-2026 Future Outlook | Micro Focus, American Express, HelpSystems, MeaWallet

Latest added Tokenization Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Fiserv, Mastercard, Visa, Micro Focus, American Express, HelpSystems, MeaWallet, Thales TCT, CipherCloud, Futurex, TokenEx, and nCipher. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Tokenization Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Tokenization Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/tokenization-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Tokenization Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud- Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare), Application & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Tokenization Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Tokenization Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/tokenization-market/buy/

The tokenization market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The major factors fueling the tokenization market include increasing need to stay compliant with regulations and growing need to ensure continuous customer experience as well as maintain fraud prevention levels due to increased financial crimes. Moreover, increased alignment of customers towards contactless payments and rising demand for cloud-based tokenization solutions and services would provide lucrative opportunities for tokenization vendors.

COVID 19 IMPACT

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the volume of online payments has surged drastically as people are indoors and relying on online payments for shopping. In Italy, eCommerce transactions rose 81% in the end of February 2020. This increase in online shopping across the globe has led to an increase in fraudulent activities, such as identity theft frauds, merchant and triangulation frauds, affiliate and clean frauds, phishing, pagejacking, and counter attacks. As online businesses rely mainly on electronic transactions to charge their customers for products and services, attackers are attracted to payment systems as they contain sensitive and valuable money-related data. Online shopping has become more popular; therefore, payment security has become an important issue for eCommerce businesses. Tokenization helps protect businesses from the negative financial impact of data thefts. Even in the case of breach, with tokenization, valuable personal data is difficult to steal. Though tokenization cannot protect businesses from data breaches, it can reduce financial losses from potential breaches. Hence, tokenization can be helpful in ensuring the continuity of customer experience and maintaining fraud prevention levels.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Driver and opportunity: Increased alignment of customers toward contactless payments due to the COVID-19 outbreak

The outbreak of COVID-19 has put limitations on the use of currency notes due to the chances of spread of COVID-19 through surfaces. This shortcoming has revolutioanised the way online payments were used. Hassle-free payments without any assistance and need to be present physically for paying have fueled the growth of contactless payment systems across the globe. Among contactless payment solutions, mobile is the leading choice of consumers. Cost reduction is one of the main drivers of contactless payment solution adoption. Contactless payments have helped end users as well organizations move away from wire transfer, which is the second-most favorite and exploited medium for cyber attackers.

Contactless payments are mostly gaining traction in Europe. According to Gemalto, 90% of the business leaders in Europe have already invested in contactless payment solutions. According to a survey released by Visa, 82% of Taiwanese consumers have used contactless payments. According to the president of MasterCard, MasterCard’s in-store contactless transactions were 61% in the Czech Republic, 41% in Poland, 27% in Hungary, and 27% in Slovakia. According to the Association for Financial Professionals, 66% of the cardholders in Australia have contactless cards that enable them to tap and pay. These statistics underline the fact that customers are getting aligned toward the use of contactless payments, and COVID-19 has fueled the use of contactless payments to a huge extent.

Restraint and challenge: Lack of knowledge and understanding about tokens and ambiguity between encryption and tokenization among end users

Though tokenization is not a new technology in the payment security system, many end users continue using the old payment security system, which is more vulnerable as compared to tokenization. Capital One and the National Association of Purchasing Card Professionals (NAPCP) have reported that organizations have the lack of knowledge about sophisticated and cutting-edge payment technologies. Unlike encryption, tokenization replaces critical information with ‘tokens’ instead of transferring crucial information from credit/debit cards. Tokenization provides more security if security providers are ready to spend significant amounts of money. Organizations, especially SMEs, lack knowledge and understanding about tokenization. In addition to this, budget constraints also restrict SMEs to replace old technologies and deal with payment frauds using traditional security solutions. This problem existed even before COVID-19 and would persist even after the pandemic. With improvements in technologies, attack levels would also increase, creating the need for understanding and absorbing new solutions such as tokenization to deal with new payment fraud attacks.

SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs are majorly adopting tokenization solutions and services for complying with obligations and risks related to frauds. These SMEs are adopting tokenization solutions for protecting their sensitive data from network vulnerabilities and attacks. One of the prime motives of attackers targeting SMEs is to penetrate through their applications to access customer information, payment details, and other confidential information. Cybercriminals take advantage of poor security among SMEs by using the automation technique to attack thousands of applications at a time. SMEs are increasingly looking at cloud-based tokenization solutions to save money, time, and resources. The financial constraints faced by SMEs are addressed by Tokenization as a Service (TaaS), with the segment rapidly deploying cloud-based tokenization solutions, thus driving the growth of the tokenization market for SMEs.

BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI vertical is the target of cybercriminals, as it deals with money. It shows a large number of financial transactions, which are attractive targets for cybercriminals. Thus, it is always on the lookout for advanced payment security products and services to protect its employees, customers, assets, offices, branches, and operations; as a result, it holds a significant share of the tokenization market by vertical. Tokenization solutions are popular and have a high adoption rate in the BFSI vertical, as they help organizations in the vertical to manage PCI DSS regulatory compliance. Additionally, the vertical frequently introduces new and improved financial products and services to enhance business operations, attracting fraudsters who seek sensitive customer information. With its facilities such as smart banking, internet banking, and mobile banking, the BFSI vertical would have to prioritize payment security.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Being a highly regulated region, the presence of regulations such as CCPA, surge in cyberattacks, especially payment frauds across industries, is expected to drive the need for tokenization solutions and services across North America. Changing customer preferences toward the adoption of contactless cards and digital first credit cards are also expected to fuel the growth of tokenization in North America. The other factors fueling the market growth in North America are the growing eCommerce, increasing use of smartphones for making online payments, and accessing various services, including online streaming, online gaming, and other government services.

Government initiatives toward tackling financial frauds and compliance regulations initiated by countries aimed towards enhancing cybersecurity are expected to drive the need for robust tokenization practices in APAC. Other factors that drive the adoption of tokenization solutions are the increased use of smartphones for online transactions and online shopping, and the rapid adoption of online transactions inviting a number of increased cyber threats. This has led to the expansion of customer base, eventually leading to the urgent need to deploy tokenization solutions to protect and strengthen payment processes.

Key market players

Major vendors in the global tokenization market include fiserv, Mastercard, Visa, Micro Focus, American Express, TokenEx and MeaWallet.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Wisconsin, US, Fiserv is a global leader in Fintech and payments. Fiserv offers payments solutions, processing services, customer and channel management solutions, risk and compliance solutions, and insights and optimization solutions. Fiserv operates through two business segments: payments and industry products (payments) and financial institution services (financial). The company offers electronic payments, digital channels, card services, biller solutions, output services, investment services, and risk management under its payments segment and offers account processing, item processing, and lending solutions under the financial segment. In June 2019, Fiserv acquired First Data, a US-based leading provider of cutting-edge payment technology as well as tokenization solutions.

With this acquisition, Fiserv became one of the world’s largest payments and financial technology providers. Fiserv also offers tokenization through its payment solutions that help organizations protect the sensitive data of their customers. These solutions replace PANs with tokens. They are used in mobile purchases and NFC-enabled purchases. The company has boosted its internal systems and processes, which support tokenized payment transactions, and the existing technologies and standard methodologies. It caters to over 12,000 global customers who are spread across industry verticals, including BFSI, government, healthcare, retail, utilities, and telecommunications. Its clientele is spread across North America and other regions, such as Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

This research report categorizes the tokenization market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following subsegments:

Based on Component:

Solutions

Services

Based on Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Based on Application Area:

Payment Security

User Authentication

Compliance Management

Based on Tokenization Technique:

API-Based

Gateway-Based

Based on Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on Organization Size:

SMEs

Large enterprises

Based on Verticals:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and ITES

Government

Retail and eCommerce

Energy and Utilities

Others (Telecom, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, and Media and Entertainment)

Based on region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Rest of the World

Recent developments

In August 2020, Federal Bank chose Fiserv to support the launch of their first independent credit card.

In July 2020, Bank of Baroda’s partnered with Fiserv for digital transformation.

In March 2020, Fiserv acquired Bypass Mobile

Tokenization Market study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities & challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report makes to focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. Analysis & estimations attained through the massive information gathered in this market research report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. A persuasive Tokenization Market research report also endows with the list of leading competitors and their moves such as joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers etc.

Tokenization Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Tokenization Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Recent Developments

6. Global Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/tokenization-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : [email protected]