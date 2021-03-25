Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market – May See a Big Move by 2026

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Overview 2021 – 2026

Cardiac rhythm management devices continue to evolve rapidly in form factor, reliability and lifespan. Even as implantable designs become increasingly compact and functional, they are introducing groundbreaking new elements like leadless pacing and integrated fixation concepts for minimally invasive deployment. Cardiac rhythm management devices such as pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICDs) and CRT devices are all getting smaller, smarter and longer-lasting.

Rise in cholesterol levels, hypertension, and excessive smoking lead to high risks of cardiac disorders, resulting in the growing need for cardiovascular therapeutic instruments such as CRT devices. Governments and organizations in many countries implement various initiatives to educate and help people to make medical decisions, increase public awareness, and improve the quality of life. Pacemakers, ICDs, and CRT devices are used to treat arrhythmias and are considered as a standard treatment option in many countries.

North America is expected to have the largest market share for cardiac rhythm management, due to developed healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, rising number of death due to cardiovascular diseases, and rising incidence of arrhythmias demanding more cardiac implants. According to a report by the US CDC, more than 75,000 hospitalizations are attributed atrial fibrillation. Also, it highlighted that a large part of the American population suffers from atrial fibrillation. Therefore, it is expected to rise further in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is another region with high potential for this market, due to rising healthcare expenditure by government, increasing the prevalence of cardiac disorders, and growing per capita income of population in South Asian countries.

Key Competitors of the Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market are: Boston Scientific, Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Altera, Biotronik, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Implantable Defibrillators

Bi Ventricular Pacemakers

Major Applications of Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices covered are:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Settings

ASCs

