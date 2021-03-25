Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During Forecast (2021-2026)

The Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

DRFM-based electronic warfare systems are installed in various defense platforms, such as ground-based military units, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and navy ships. The growth of the airborne electronic warfare systems and the upgrade of older air platforms are significant factors driving the demand for DRFM-based jammers. Other applications of DRFM-based jammers include Radar Environment Simulation (RES) testing. The RES testing procedure involves evaluation of radar systems in an anechoic environment during their designing phase. The shortcomings of radar systems are eliminated by incorporating design changes during radar development.

Based on platform, the Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) market has been segmented into commercial & civil and defense. The defense segment includes air, naval, land, and unmanned platforms. Naval DRFM systems are mostly used for Electronic Support Measures (ESM). Prominent players involved in the manufacturing of naval DRFM systems provide a wide range of Naval Laser Warning (NLW) systems, and ESM and ELINT systems for submarine and surface vessels. These naval DRFM systems provide capabilities for early detection, analysis, threat warning, and protection from Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCMs).

Key Competitors of the Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market are:

Airbus Group , Northrop Grumman Corporation , Raytheon Company , Bae Systems PLC , Elbit Systems Ltd. , Thales Group , Leonardo S.P.A , Curtiss-Wright Corporation , Israel Aerospace Industries , Rohde & Schwarz,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Processor

Modulator

Convertor

Memory

Others

Major Applications of Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) covered are:

Electronic Warfare

Radar Test & Evaluation

Electronic Warfare Training

Radio & Cellular Network Jamming

Regional Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

