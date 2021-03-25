Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Challenges, Growth Analysis and Technological Advancement with Forecast to 2026

Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Overview 2021 – 2026

A fractional-horsepower motor (FHP) is an electric motor with a rated output power of 746.9 or 746 Watts or less. There is no defined minimum output, however, it is generally accepted that a motor with a frame size of less than 35mm square can be referred to as a micro-motor. The term fractional indicates that the motor often has a power rating smaller than one horsepower.

Growing population, expanding middle class, and rising urbanization in developing nations will be the major contributors to this steady growth. The market will be dominated by APAC, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness better growth rates than other regions due to the growth of emerging markets such as India and China.

Key Competitors of the Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Market are: ABB, Johnson Electric, AMETEK, Maxon Motor, Faulhaber, WEG, Danaher Motion, Nidec, Regal Beloit, Baldor Electric Company, Allied Motion Technologies,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Three-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors

Single-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors

Major Applications of Fractional Horsepower Motors covered are:

Home Appliances Industry

HVAC Industry

Water and Waste Water Treatment Industry

Medical Equipment Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Other

