Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

Geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs) are factory manufactured hydraulic barriers consisting of a layer of bentonite or other very low-permeability material supported by geotextiles and/or geomembranes, mechanically held together by needling, stitching, or chemical adhesives. Due to environmental laws, any seepage from landfills must be collected and properly disposed off, otherwise contamination of the surrounding ground water could cause major environmental and/or ecological problems. The lower the hydraulic conductivity the more effective the GCL will be at retaining seepage inside of the landfill. Bentonite composed predominantly (>70%) of montmorillonite or other expansive clays, are preferred and most commonly used in GCLs. A general GCL construction would consist of two layers of geosynthetics stitched together enclosing a layer of natural or processed sodium bentonite. Typically, woven and/or non-woven textile geosynthetics are used, however polyethylene or geomembrane layers or geogrid geotextiles materials have also been incorporated into the design or in place of a textile layer to increase strength. GCLs are produced by several large companies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The United States Environmental Protection Agency currently regulates landfill construction and design in the US through several legislations.

First of all, the increasing demand for Geosynthetic Clay Liner is expected to drive the market growth. This is because of the development of Containment & Wastewater Treatment, Landfill and Roadways & Civil Construction. Geosynthetic clay liners are fabric-like materials utilized as linings to prevent seepage out of landfills. They act as a hydraulic barrier and incorporate two textile layers interconnected by bentonite clay, which is known to have low hydraulic conductivity. Second, increasing expenditure for infrastructure development in China, India, and Middle East countries in light of regulatory initiatives to enhance domestic output is expected to play an important role in amplifying market demand.

Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Eurobent, Agru America, NAUE GmbH, ECT Manufacturing, National Well Supplies Company, Global Synthetics, Shandong Taian Sanyou Building Materialco, GSE,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

The global Geosynthetic Clay Liner market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Bentonite Swell Index1

Bentonite Fluid Loss

Bentonite Mass/Area2

GCL Grab Strength3

GCL Peel Strength3

GCL Index Flux4

GCL Hydraulic Conductivity4

GCL Hydrated Internal Shear Strength5

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Containment & Wastewater Treatment

Landfill

Roadways & Civil Construction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.

To examine the Global Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

Primary worldwide Global Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

